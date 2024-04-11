TORONTO
Toronto

    • 11-year-old girl among suspects arrested in knifepoint Brampton carjacking: police

    peel police
    Share

    Peel police have charged two teenagers and are looking for a third suspect in connection with an armed carjacking and stabbing in Brampton last February that also involved an 11-year-old girl.

    According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 22 in a high school parking lot near Kennedy Road and Queen Street East. Using social media, four suspects allegedly lured the victim to the area.

    “Once the victim exited his vehicle, the suspects emerged from the back of the lot and accosted him. They produced a knife and demanded his keys and vehicle,” police allege in a news release on Thursday.

    The victim, police said, was struck in the head and stabbed in the leg. Shortly after, the suspects took the victim’s vehicle.

    Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Following an investigation, officers located and arrested three young people, including an 11-year-old girl. Police said she was released because of her age. Meanwhile, the victim’s vehicle was also recovered.

    On Thursday, police announced that they had charged a 13-year-old Mississauga girl and a 16-year-old Brampton boy with robbery and assault causing bodily harm. The boy is facing an additional charge of wearing a disguise with intent.

    Police also issued an arrest warrant for the outstanding suspect, a 17-year-old Brampton boy, who is wanted for robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

    The suspects’ names are not being released under the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Police said they anticipate more charges could be laid as the investigation continues.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News