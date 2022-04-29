100-year-old woman struck by SUV in Toronto dies
A 100-year-old woman who was critically injured when she was struck by an SUV in North York earlier this week has died in hospital, police say.
The collision happened just before noon on Tuesday in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Bluffwood Drive, west of Leslie Street.
Toronto police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk towards Bluffwood Drive when she was hit by the driver of a 2019 Subaru Forrester.
The driver, a 64-year-old man, was waiting to make a right turn from Bluffwood Drive onto eastbound Steeles Avenue East when the collision happened, police said. He remained at the scene.
The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, police said the woman died of her injuries.
Police continue to ask area residents, businesses and drivers with information that could help in the investigation to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
