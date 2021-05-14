TORONTO -- A 10-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kempford Boulevard and Yonge Street, south of Finch Avenue East, just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the boy was on a bike when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.