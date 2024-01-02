TORONTO
Toronto

    • 10 passengers injured after transit bus drives into oncoming traffic, crashes into ditch near Mississauga-Toronto border

    Ten passengers are injured after a Mississauga transit bus drove into oncoming traffic on a Toronto highway, collided with a vehicle and crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 27 and Dixon Road at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a collision.

    Speaking to reporters at the scene, Sgt. Murray Campbell said the bus was travelling southbound on the highway near Toronto Pearson International Airport when it crossed into northbound traffic.

    Campbell said the bus then struck a northbound-travelling vehicle and continued travelling the wrong-way before ending up in the ditch.

    The driver of the bus sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

    The driver of the northbound vehicle was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Campbell said.

    Police originally said there were 30 passengers on the bus, but later clarified that of the 13 passengers, 10 sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

    Images from the scene show a badly damaged MiWay bus on the side of the highway. Campbell said the collision could have been “much worse.”.

    A Mississauga transit bus that collided with another vehicle and ended up in a ditch on Jan. 2, 2024 is seen here.

    “If we can have a collision of this magnitude with that many people involved and have relatively minor injuries to the passengers, that is a good day, all things considered,” he said.

    It’s unclear at this time what caused the bus driver to veer into oncoming traffic.

    Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed from Dixon Road to Eglinton Avenue West as an investigation gets underway. Campbell said the closures may remain for an extended period of time as crews work to remove the bus, which he said may be resting on top of active gas lines

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News