

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and 10 businesses were damaged after a fire broke out at a Pickering strip plaza Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the plaza at Krosno Boulevard and Liverpool Road shortly before 4 p.m.

According to Pickering Fire Services, the fire started in a restaurant and the cause is believed to be accidental.

A total of seven trucks responded to the blaze.

In all, 10 businesses sustained smoke and water damage in the fire.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.