1 youth stabbed in Scarborough; another in custody

    A youth has been arrested after a stabbing in Scarborough, police say.

    The Toronto Police Service said an altercation broke out between a group of youths in the area of Progress and Milner avenues just after 6 p.m.

    One youth was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening “slash” wound, police said. Another youth has been taken into custody.

    Police are at the scene investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call 416-808-4200.

