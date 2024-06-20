1 youth stabbed in Scarborough; another in custody

A youth has been arrested after a stabbing in Scarborough, police say.

The Toronto Police Service said an altercation broke out between a group of youths in the area of Progress and Milner avenues just after 6 p.m.

One youth was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening “slash” wound, police said. Another youth has been taken into custody.

Police are at the scene investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call 416-808-4200.