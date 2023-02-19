1 suspect dead, 2 people in police custody after shooting in Milton

Halton Regional Police Service's (HRPS) Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Milton Sunday morning.

Police said they were called down to a residence on Gibson Crescent at around 5 a.m.

In a release, police said two male suspects went to the home, and a number of gunshots were fired inside.

When police arrived, they found one of the suspects deceased. Police said the second suspect and the resident of the home are in custody.

Investigators said this shooting is “isolated to the residence and appears to be targeted.”

People should expect to see a “continued police presence” in the area, HRPS said, as the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call HRPS’ Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.hatloncrimestoppers.ca.