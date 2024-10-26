1 person taken to hospital following shooting in Mississauga plaza

A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Peel police say they received a call for a shooting just before 1 p.m. in a plaza near the Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot. Peel paramedics told CP24 that the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect or suspects are no longer in the area. They have not released suspect information.