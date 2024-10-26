TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 person taken to hospital following shooting in Mississauga plaza

    A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on the side of a vehicle in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Efforts to change systemic racism in the Peel Regional Police force will take time and lots of community engagement, the Ontario Human Right Commission (OHRC) leader said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A Peel Regional Police logo is shown on the side of a vehicle in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Efforts to change systemic racism in the Peel Regional Police force will take time and lots of community engagement, the Ontario Human Right Commission (OHRC) leader said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Share

    A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

    Peel police say they received a call for a shooting just before 1 p.m. in a plaza near the Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

    When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot. Peel paramedics told CP24 that the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the suspect or suspects are no longer in the area. They have not released suspect information.

