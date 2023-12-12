1 man dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end
One man is dead following a stabbing in the city’s east end, Toronto paramedics confirm.
The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Lockwood Road, near Kingston Road and Dundas Street East.
Toronto paramedics confirmed that one male was pronounced dead at the scene.
More to come…
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university's highest governing body announced Tuesday.
NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
After years of controversy, economy appears a 'turning point' for Trudeau's Liberals: experts
As the governing Liberals continue to slide in the polls, the slow-moving hurricane that may actually end up blowing them away appears to be the economy.
Rahm suspended by PGA Tour for signing with LIV Golf
The PGA Tour has notified Jon Rahm he has been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, a formality that is more about the benefits to the players Rahm leaves behind.
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal condition left the state to get an abortion elsewhere before the state Supreme Court on Monday rejected her unprecedented challenge of one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
Ohtani's Dodgers contract has US$680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually
Shohei Ohtani will receive just US$20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Montreal
-
Quebec and FAE report progress in negotiations, FIQ waiting for response
The FAE says recent discussions with the Quebec government have been productive.
-
4-year-old child allegedly assaulted sexually on Montreal's South Shore: police
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating a 'possible' sexual assault of a four-year-old child at an elementary school.
-
Indigenous man says he was refused service at Quebec auto insurance office because he can't speak French
A young Indigenous man on Montreal's South Shore says he was refused service and escorted from the building by security because he could not speak French.
London
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant
As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive.
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
Seasonal trailer owners allegedly told to move out or buy new living units
Deb Posthumus said she was amongst 19 seasonal residents at the Bluewater Village Trailer and RV Park that were given the option of moving out or buying hybrid living units, similar to tiny homes, earlier this summer.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Waterloo City Council approves major high-rise development
Another dramatic change will come to Waterloo's skyline, following city council's approval of a major high-rise development.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
North Bay police warn of thumb-tack scam that cost victim $4,000
A recent scam in the parking lot of a local shopping mall has prompted police to issue a public warning.
Ottawa
-
Leasing now open for Zibi rental building in Ottawa
New co-living units in a building on Chaudière Island are available for leasing in Ottawa. 'Common at Zibi' is a 25-storey building that also includes affordable Ottawa Community Housing units and traditional suites.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Coin collectors will have a first chance to scoop up coins with new royal effigy Tuesday
The Royal Canadian Mint is holding a coin swap at its Ottawa boutique today where collectors can get the first circulation coins featuring King Charles III.
-
Driver killed in fatal car crash in Algonquin Provincial Park
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe, Ont. say a driver has died after a car crash in Algonquin Provincial Park last week.
Windsor
-
Windsor City council shifts regular meeting time to 10 a.m. during heated debate
Windsor City Council will have a new time slot for its regular meetings in 2024. The debate was prompted by a city report by the clerk, Steve Vlachodimos, regarding the annual meeting calendar.
-
Expansion of local grocery chain
The regional grocery chain is making plans to set up were Armando's Pizza is on Cabana Road east.
-
Council urges rejection of hazardous waste transportation across Ambassador Bridge
The City of Windsor is making a resolution concerning the potential of hazardous waste transportation across the Ambassador Bridge
Barrie
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant
As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive.
-
Orangeville house fire destroys building
Orangeville fire crews were called to a structure fire at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Roads still closed in Barrie's south end due to heavy police presence
A large police presence has shut down many key thoroughfares in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
Wind knocks out power to tens of thousands across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of people across the Maritimes were without power Monday as a storm brought high winds and rain to the region.
-
NEW
NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
-
'It’s a catastrophe': Census numbers show decline in French in N.B.
The Commissioner of Official Languages for New Brunswick is deeply concerned about the decline of French being spoken inside homes across the province.
Calgary
-
'Wake-up call': Basic needs now cost more in Calgary than any other major city in Canada
The cost to put food on the table, heat your home and get around the city is now higher in Calgary than in any other major city in Canada, outside of the territories, according to recent data from Statistics Canada.
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., mayor to stay in office as recall petition falls short
A recall petition, signed by residents who are concerned about the effectiveness of Linnsie Clark as mayor of Medicine Hat, has failed.
-
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
Winnipeg
-
Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic
A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, have been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.
-
Mounties catch four people trying to illegally cross Canada-U.S. border
Manitoba RCMP say officers caught four people trying to illegally cross the Canada-U.S. border over the weekend.
-
Two people found dead in encampment: WFPS
The city says two people were found dead in an encampment Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Piles of oranges at North Vancouver dump draw food waste concerns
A woman from Metro Vancouver is speaking out after spotting mounds of mandarin oranges discarded at the dump.
-
4 women suspected of practising unregistered midwifery, B.C. college says
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has issued public notices about four women suspected of practising unregistered midwifery in the province.
-
2 injured, 1 critically after crash on Stanley Park Causeway
Paramedics rushed two people to hospital after a rollover crash in Stanley Park on Monday afternoon, including one patient who was in critical condition.
Edmonton
-
Provincial health-care system in danger of collapse: Alberta doctors
With hospitals operating well over capacity and the number of influenza and intensive-care ward admissions on the rise, the head of the province's advocate and voice for doctors says without immediate investments to the struggling health-care system, there will be nothing left for the government to salvage after its planned overhaul of it.
-
NEW
NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
-
Medicine Hat, Alta., mayor to stay in office as recall petition falls short
A recall petition, signed by residents who are concerned about the effectiveness of Linnsie Clark as mayor of Medicine Hat, has failed.