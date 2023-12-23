TORONTO
Toronto

1 man dead, 1 man with serious injuries after overnight shooting in North York

Emergency crews at the scene of a shooting at Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road. Emergency crews at the scene of a shooting at Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road.

One man in his 20s is dead and another man has serious non-life threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in North York.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road on Saturday just before 2 a.m.

Officers say two men were shot, one of which was taken to hospital via emergency run, and pronounced deceased.

The second man was located at a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police added.

Officers confirm a criminal investigation is taking place and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

