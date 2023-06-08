1 dead, multiple injured in 8-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Ont.

One person is dead, and at least eight others have been injured, after an multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads at around 9:35 a.m.

The crash happened on Thursday morning. (CTV News Toronto)

Early reports from Mississauga Fire indicate that a total of eight vehicles are involved.

Images from the scene show a dump truck, taxi and SUV appear to have been involved. Video also shows a MiWay bus with a smashed windshield, which police say continued through a red light just before the crash.

Paramedics say one person is dead, while two others have serious injuries. Another six people are being taken to various local hospitals with minor injuries

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.