1 dead, another in hospital after shooting at Toronto high school

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police confirm.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the school’s front yard.

A male victim was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A teenage boy was also transported to hospital via emergency run.

Woburn Collegiate Institute was initially placed under a lockdown while police conducted a sweep of the premises.

However, at around 4:30 p.m. police began escorting students out of the building.

Parents are being told they can attend the southeast side of the school at Dorrington Drive and Ellesmere Road.

So far no arrests have been made.

Police said that a suspect was seen fleeing the area going westbound and is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a COVID mask.

One student tells me he saw two students arguing outside the school around 3:10 p.m. https://t.co/i56rsXUydm pic.twitter.com/2pXtHfpwp2 — Beth Macdonell | CTV News (@BethMacdonell) October 31, 2022

SHOOTING:

Ellesmere Rd + Markham Rd

3:22pm

- At Woburn Collegiate

- Reports of a person shot

- School is in lockdown

- Suspect fled the area w/b, male/black, black jacket, wrg covid mask

- Police are on scene#GO2120468

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 31, 2022

This is a breaking news story. More to come.