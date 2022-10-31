1 dead, another in hospital after shooting at Toronto high school

Police arrive at Woburn Collegiate Institute following a report of a shooting. (CTV News Toronto) Police arrive at Woburn Collegiate Institute following a report of a shooting. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton