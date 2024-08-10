1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa

One person is dead, and eight people are in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection Ritson Road South and Bloor Street East at 12:15 p.m. for a crash involving at least nine vehicles.

Police are on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)

Duty Insp. Craig McCabe said officers arrived to locate multiple people injured and two vehicles on fire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while eight people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, McCabe said.

He added that among the injured were people at a food truck parked northeast of the intersection. Images from the scene show the truck with rear-end damage from the collision.

A food truck damaged following a collision in Oshawa on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)

“There were people in the parking lot. I believe they were struck by debris,” McCabe said.

The cause of the collision is unknown, but McCabe said the vehicles involved were travelling south on Ritson Road.

“Our collision investigation unit is currently on scene attempting to determine the sequence of events that have led up to this collision,” McCabe said.

The intersection was riddled with damaged cars and debris. It is closed for the investigation.

