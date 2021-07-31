Advertisement
1 adult, 2 children seriously injured in ATV accident in Caledon
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 10:46PM EDT
Police investigating an ATV accident in Caledon that seriously injured three people.
TORONTO -- Three people, including two children, were hospitalized after an accident involving an ATV in Caledon Saturday night.
It happened on Innis Lake Road, north of Old Church Road, just before 9 p.m.
Peel paramedics say three people – a 42-year-old, a 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old – were all transported to the hospital in serious condition.
No further details have been released about the accident or what caused it.