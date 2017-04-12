

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Premier Kathleen Wynne will meet with mayors from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area today as her government continues work on a package of initiatives aimed at “calming” the booming housing market and making it easier for “people to find a place to live.”

Wynne is convening the meeting at Queen’s Park amid rising concerns over the frenetic escalation in real estate prices in the GTA and the potential for a housing correction.

The average price of a GTA home jumped 33.2 per cent in March from a year previous, hitting $916,567. In Toronto, the average cost of a detached home surpassed $1.56 million and the average cost of a semi-detached home hit $1.09 million.

“I don’t think I can quantify it but my hope would be that we can make the process of finding a place to live a bit more rational, a bit more predictable and a bit less frantic for people,” Wynne told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Wynne has promised to bring forward a package of initiatives aimed at cooling the housing market “very soon” but on Wednesday she refused to speculate on precisely what form those initiatives may take.

Nonetheless, she conceded that the price of real estate and its associated impact on rental prices has become a “urgent situation” and needs to be addressed through regulatory action.

“There is no simple solution here,” she said. “There isn’t one single thing that any government can do to change a market dynamic but we are going to try to bring forward a responsible package of initiatives that will calm this problem and make it easier for people to find a place to live. That is what is driving us.”

Mayor Tory has previously floated the idea of a tax on vacant properties as a way to get more houses into the marketplace and begin to slow down the pace of price escalation.

Wynne, however, told reporters that the issue needs to be addressed through a number of measures aimed at both reducing demand and adding to supply.

Toronto in particular has seen the number of real estate listings dip to historic lows in recent months.

“I am not an economist and I am not a real estate expert but what I know is that there are challenges that are being faced on the supply side and the demand side,” she said.

Wynne will meet with the GTHA mayors at 4:30 p.m.

The meeting is in addition to another planned meeting between Tory, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa. That meeting, which has not yet been scheduled, is also being held to discuss the GTA’s scorching housing market.