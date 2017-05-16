Worker critically hurt after falling from 'significant height' in Swansea
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 9:45AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 11:15AM EDT
A worker has been rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries following an industrial accident in the city's Swansea neighbourhood.
It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Ellis Park Road and Grenadier Ravine Drive.
According to Toronto Paramedics, the male worker sustained the injuries after he fell from "a significant height."
Initial reports from police indicate the man fell approximately 12 feet.
Officials did not say whether the Ministry of Labour will be called to investigate.
