

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A worker has been rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries following an industrial accident in the city's Swansea neighbourhood.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Ellis Park Road and Grenadier Ravine Drive.

According to Toronto Paramedics, the male worker sustained the injuries after he fell from "a significant height."

Initial reports from police indicate the man fell approximately 12 feet.

Officials did not say whether the Ministry of Labour will be called to investigate.