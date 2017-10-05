

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old worker died in hospital on Wednesday night after he was injured in an industrial accident in Etobicoke.

According to Toronto police, the accident happened on 60 Disco Road near Highway 27 shortly after 8 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been called and is investigating, police say.