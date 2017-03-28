

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 65-year-old has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough this morning.

It happened on Warden Avenue, south of McNicoll Avenue, shortly before 6 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Const. Clint Stibbe said the woman was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a Lexus heading northbound on Warden Avenue.

The woman was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run and is currently receiving treatment.

Stibbe added that a collision reconstruction team is on the way to the scene.

“If that vehicle was travelling 60 kilometres per hour, you can imagine the injuries are going to be quite significant,” Stibbe noted, adding that the vehicle sustained significant damage.

It is not clear if the pedestrian or the vehicle had the right-of-way.

“We are seeking any witnesses in the area if they had any possibly dash cam video, we are asking them to contact us as soon as possible,” Stibbe said.

“We have already seen some cameras in the area so we are going to get that video as well.”