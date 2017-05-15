

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A woman pulled from a Brampton house fire without vital signs has been revived, Peel paramedics say.

The fire broke out shortly after 11 a.m. at a home on Mount Fuji Crescent near Mountainberry Road. It has since been escalated to a two-alarm fire.

Peel Paramedics said the woman, believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, was rescued from the basement of the home and taken to hospital where she was successfully resuscitated. Her current condition is unclear.

One other person was injured as a result of the fire but their condition is unknown.

Paramedics said both victims likely sustained injuries due to smoke inhalation or carbon monoxide poisoning.

In a photo tweeted by Brampton Fire Services, heavy smoke can be seen billowing from the semi-detached home.

Platoon Chief Ed Davis told reporters that the fire is still active and that the origin is still undetermined.

“We believe it may be from the basement but the fire has gone through the entire home,” he said.

“We did have crews into the home next door initially, but we feel we have contained it from the next address.”

Davis said firefighters were the first to administer first-aid to the victim.

He said he doesn’t believe anyone else was at the home when the fire started.