

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A woman was transported to hospital this morning after sustaining burns to her face in a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Etobicoke.

It happened on Stevenson Road, located near Kipling and Finch avenues, at around 11:40 p.m.

Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman said when emergency crews arrived on scene, thick black smoke was seen coming from the rear of the building.

The fire, Eckerman said, started in the bedroom of a unit on the 12th floor.

A woman who was found outside the unit where the fire started sustained burns to her face and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire was knocked down shortly before midnight and tenants were allowed to return to their units shortly before 1 a.m. after the building had been ventilated.

Police have not yet determined a cause and the Office if the Fire Marshal has been notified.