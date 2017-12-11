

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The Greater Toronto Area has officially been hit with its first blast of winter weather for the season, just in time for the evening commute.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday warning of “widespread snowfall” that will cover most of southern Ontario, including the GTA.

The cold front is expected to bring five to 10 centimetres of snow along with it but some areas may see as much as 15 centimetres of snow.

The heaviest dumping of snow may plague the evening commute home as Environment Canada expects the dusting to start around 2 p.m. and taper off by Tuesday morning.

“An Alberta Clipper low pressure area will sail across southern Ontario tonight into Tuesday,” the statement reads. “Poor winter driving conditions are likely (and) untreated roads may become snow covered as slippery.”

Toronto will see a high of -2 C today with a wind chill making it feel more like -11.

The rest of the week is likely to stay below the freezing mark as well with a high of -4 C on Tuesday and -6 C on Wednesday. By Thursday, the temperature is forecasted to drop to -9 C.

More snow is likely throughout the week too, with a chance of flurries on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The City of Toronto’s transportation services department salted priority bike lanes in anticipation of the evening snow. A coating of salt brine was applied to Toronto’s hills and bridges on Sunday night.

Approximately 200 salt trucks and 600 plows were on standby to hit the roads when the snow started to fall.

“When you see the salters out there or the plows, give them space so they can actually do their work,” Kyp Perikleous, the city’s director of transportation services, told CP24 on Sunday.

“Plan ahead of time – it is going to be a slower commute. Hopefully the roads will be nice and clear by that time, but give yourself extra time.”

Toronto Pearson International Airport has warned travelers that flight schedules may be impacted and is advising travelers to check the status of their flights before they head to the airport.

Toronto Police Services is warning drivers to slow down on the roads as the snow falls during commutes home. Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook tweeted that seven separate collisions happened across the city in 20 minutes just after the 5 p.m. rush hour began.

First real snow of the season is on the way. Brine has been applied to hills and bridges. Transportation has approximately 200 salt trucks on standby that can be on the road within one hour of notification. Follow @TO_WinterOps for up to date info throughout the storm. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 11, 2017

Fewer cars on the road this evening will make it easier for crews to do their job. Don't drive if you don't have to. Try to avoid unnecessary travel. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 11, 2017

Follow all the salter and plow action in real-time tonight at https://t.co/bqMQVXpp93 pic.twitter.com/7d3dO3kPAm — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 11, 2017