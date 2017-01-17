

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Road closures and weather-related delays were reported across the GTA Tuesday morning as freezing rain hit the region.

Peel police said the inclement weather contributed to a collision and power outage in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue in Brampton this morning.

In Halton, police say several collisions have been reported since 4 a.m.

GO Transit added that multiple routes were delayed due to road conditions, including buses between Georgetown to Union Station.

Toronto, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area were under a freezing rain warning this morning with Environment Canada warning of the potential for hazardous driving conditions during the morning rush hour.

The warning has since ended.

The City of Toronto’s winter operations department said salters have been out in all areas since 4 a.m. to prepare the roads for ice build-up.

Toronto police said they received an increased number of calls across the city due to slippery conditions.

The police service cautioned drivers to reduce their speed and leave more time to get to their destination.

On Lester Avenue, in the area of Elginton Avenue and Keele Street, police said as many as six vehicles collided after hitting an icy section of the road.

On GTA highways, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police received numerous reports of slippery sections "all over the place."

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said about eight per cent of departing flights have been cancelled due to weather.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross reported few issues to transit during the slippery weather.

Beck Taxi said the weather contributed to increased call volumes this morning. The company is warning customers to expect longer wait times as a result.

School buses have been cancelled in Toronto and across the GTA due to the slippery road conditions.

Police services are warning motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious today due to slippery roads and sidewalks. Multiple pedestrian-involved collisions were also reported this morning.