

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Mayor John Tory says crews are hard at work preparing Toronto Island to accept visitors once again.

In May, the city made the difficult decision to close the Island to all visitors in the face of the highest water levels Lake Ontario had seen in approximately 65 years.

Many of the Island's 700-or so residents fought with sandbags and pumps to save their homes from rising waters.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, Tory said that crews are working hard to ensure the Island opens to the public by July 31, and if work is completed any earlier, they will be sure to announce a new date.

A crew using CP24's 360 degree camera was on the Island this weekend tracking cleanup progress:

Be sure to view the video in Chrome and use your mouse to navigate around from each position.