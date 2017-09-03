

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A vigil was held at Sheridan Mall Sunday for Jovane Clarke, the young man who was gunned down in a foot chase at the mall several days ago.

Gunfire rang out at the mall shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Police have said that Clarke, 22, parked at the south end of the mall and was ambushed by four males almost immediately.

After two of the suspects opened fire on him, he fled into the busy mall, where one of the suspects continued to chase him, firing multiple shots at him.

Video of the chase captured on security camera footage shows frightened shoppers scurrying into stores as one of the suspects chased Clarke. A number of people also barricaded themselves inside a library at the mall for hours until they were told it was safe to come out.

Clarke was pronounced dead when police and paramedics arrived at the scene. Police have said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Mom: “I want justice for my child”

At the mall Sunday evening, community members held candles and walked through the mall.

Speaking with CP24 on Sunday, Clarke’s mother Althea McDonald said she’s puzzled as to why anyone would want to kill her son.

“I have no idea what happened – that’s why I can’t sleep at night,” McDonald said. “The life Jovane lived, no one should be after him.”

She said her son kept a tight-knit group of friends since moving to Canada form Jamaica in 2001 and she never worried about where he was because he was usually with them.

“He was always smiling, pleasant, he loved kids, he loved to mentor small kids,” she said.

McDonald said the morning of the shooting, she made breakfast with her son and he asked her if he would help him with college applications later in the day. She said she would help him after he returned from seeing a tax adviser, but he never came home.

She said she later learned about the shooting form watching it on the news.

“My heart was going out, thinking it was to another parent,” she said. “I was so saddened and disturbed by what I had seen happen.”

It wasn’t until two officers arrived at her house hours later that she learned that it was her son who had been killed.

“It was the worst news – a parent, a father, a mother – could ever get at that time of the night,” she said.

Speaking at the vigil, McDonald said she wants the suspects in her son’s murder to come forward.

“The family of whoever did this – they need to know that I’m a mom too and I need to start sleeping at night,” she said. “I need answers about what happened. Somebody recognizes who did this because you know your family. Talk to them and tell them to come talk up. I need justice for my child.”

Investigation continues

Investigators are looking for four suspects and they continue to appeal for anyone with information about the killing to come forward.

Police have said at least two dozen shots were fired in the pursuit, with some hitting cars and store windows. Incredibly, no bystanders were struck.

“We are very fortunate that no else is dead,” Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone told reporters on Friday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.