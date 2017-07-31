

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Provincial police have identified the two people killed in a devastating multi-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near the town of Sutton last week.

Forty-four-year-old Steve Peticca, of Vaughan, and 34-year-old Oleksander Shutov, of North York, were killed on July 28 in a chain-reaction crash involving three gravel haulers, a commercial cube truck and an SUV.

Peticca was the driver of the SUV while Shutov was a passenger in the cube truck.

Two others – an adult and a child -- were hospitalized following the crash. Their current conditions are not known.

OPP are still trying to determine what led up to the incident and said they are looking into the proximity of a construction site to the scene.

Highway 48 was closed between Old Homestead and Lartimer roads for several hours while crews cleared wrecked vehicles and debris scattered across the highway.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt called the collision “one of the most devastating crashes” he’s seen in a “very long time.”