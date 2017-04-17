

Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - After snatching Game 2 in double overtime, Kasperi Kapanen said the Toronto Maple Leafs would give the Washington Capitals a run for their money.

He was right.

Tyler Bozak scored the overtime winner and Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist as the Leafs pulled in front 2-1 in their best-of-seven series with Washington with a 4-3 win on Monday night. William Nylander and Nazem Kadri (two points) also found the back of the net for Toronto and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

The Leafs dug out from a pair of two-goal deficits in the victory, taking unlikely control of a meeting with the Presidents' Trophy winners and perennial playoff disappointments.

Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov all scored in defeat for the Caps while Braden Holtby gave up four goals on 28 shots with Game 4 ahead on Wednesday night.

All three games so far have been decided in overtime.