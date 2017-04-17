Tyler Bozak scores OT winner as Leafs lead series against the Capitals
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Tyler Bozak (42) celebrates his game winning goal with Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri (43) and Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) against the Washington Capitals during overtime. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 10:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2017 10:27PM EDT
TORONTO - After snatching Game 2 in double overtime, Kasperi Kapanen said the Toronto Maple Leafs would give the Washington Capitals a run for their money.
He was right.
Tyler Bozak scored the overtime winner and Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist as the Leafs pulled in front 2-1 in their best-of-seven series with Washington with a 4-3 win on Monday night. William Nylander and Nazem Kadri (two points) also found the back of the net for Toronto and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.
The Leafs dug out from a pair of two-goal deficits in the victory, taking unlikely control of a meeting with the Presidents' Trophy winners and perennial playoff disappointments.
Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov all scored in defeat for the Caps while Braden Holtby gave up four goals on 28 shots with Game 4 ahead on Wednesday night.
All three games so far have been decided in overtime.
