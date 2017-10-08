

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two suspects are now in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man at a Dixon Road apartment building earlier this week.

The development comes hours after police issued an arrest warrant for two suspects at a news conference.

Abdulkadir Bihi, 29, was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle outside 263 Dixon Road at around 2:45 p.m. on October 5. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At a news conference Sunday, police said that they executed a search warrant at a condo in the area of Speers Road and Kerr Street in Oakville on Saturday in connection with the homicide.

Police said that the men they were looking for as part of the search warrant were not inside the condo, but they did find drugs, weapons and more than $27,000 in cash. Three men who were found inside the home when police entered were arrested and are each facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the items. None of those individuals have been charged in connection with the homicide.

However police said that the investigation led them to issue a warrant for two suspects wanted in the killing.

Police said Zayd Q. Chaudry, 19, and Yahya Abdirahman Jama, 20, were both wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Bihi’s death.

Jama was spotted entering a police station Sunday evening, just hours after his arrest warrant was issued. At around 10 p.m., Toronto police said they now have two men in custody in connection with the murder. Police confirmed that Chaudry is now in custody as well.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Det. Steve Henkel said the men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted. He said anyone with information should instead call 911.

Henkel urged the two suspects to turn themselves in and said those helping them evade capture will face charges.

“I would caution anyone who may entertain harbouring Mr. Jama or Mr. Chaudry that they will face prosecution,” Henkel said. “I would encourage Mr. Jama and Mr. Chaudry to contact a lawyer and make efforts to surrender themselves peacefully.”

Henkel said it’s not yet clear whether Bihi knew the suspects or if he did, how well he knew them.

“The relationship between Mr. Bihi and the two individuals we’re currently looking for is something that we’re still investigating,” Henkel said. “It would appear that Mr. Bihi was in that area, may have attended the area to meet with someone, and was targeted.”

So far, the murder is not believed to be connected to gang activity, he said.

He said that the three men arrested in Oakville have declined to speak with police on the advice of their lawyers.

Henkel said police are crediting community and witness cooperation for helping the investigation progress rapidly.

“It’s an active investigation, we’ve been working feverishly at it,” he said. “Again we’ve had good, and I can’t emphasize, good witness participation and community engagement. This is why it’s evolved.”

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from Oakville and Toronto to try and garner further tips about the possible whereabouts of the suspects.

Police are encouraging any further witnesses to the murder or anyone with information to contact investigators.