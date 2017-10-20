

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Two people suffered serious injuries after a car drove into the back of a transport truck on the Fort Erie bound QEW in Niagara Falls, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Ornge air ambulance says a female patient in her 40s was sent to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries. Another person was transported to hospital by ground paramedics.

The driver of the transport truck was not seriously injured, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. A reconstruction team is on site.

OPP initially closed the Fort Erie bound QEW in both directions between Lyons Creek and Sodom roads around 3 p.m. But reopened the Toronto bound lanes around 4:30 p.m.

OPP expects the highway will remained closed until after 6 p.m.