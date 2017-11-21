

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The head of the TTC is leaving the organization in order to take over the top job at the New York City Transit Authority.

TTC CEO Andy Byford made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday morning, calling his time in Toronto the “absolute highlight” of his “28-year transit career.”

“I believe we have achieved what we set out to do and we have done that as a team,” Byford said. “While there will always be room to improve still further, the basic tenets of the service have been substantially improved with subway delay minutes down 21 per cent year-over-year, delay incidents down seven per cent, track fires — a major cause of delay — down 42 per cent and short turns, long the bane of bus and streetcar riders' lives, down nearly 90 per cent. The system is cleaner, information is clearer and customers have noticed the difference.”

Byford was hired as the TTC’s Chief General Manager in November, 2011. He was then elevated to the top job following the firing of Gary Webster four months later.

During his time at the TTC, Byford was instrumental in the rollout of Presto and also helped to get the Toronto–York Spadina Subway Extension back on track following a myriad of cost overruns and delays that ultimately led to the dismissal of two senior employees.

Byford also introduced a five-year corporate plan that was used as a blueprint for the TTC between 2013 and 2017.

Among other things, the plan called for a renewed commitment to customer service, operational performance and transparency.

On the transparency front, Byford became the first head of the TTC to issue monthly public reports on everything from crowding to the punctuality of streetcars and buses. He was also known for wearing a name tag that identified him as the TTC CEO wherever he went so customers would be able to speak personally with him. When there were significant subway closures or delays, Byford was a constant presence on scene, often helping to direct wary commuters onto shuttle buses himself. He also appeared in YouTube videos to explain the reasons for significant service delays.

Byford says that his last day on the job will be in mid-December.