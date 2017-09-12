

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory has dumped Coun. Vince Crisanti as one of his four deputy mayors after the Etobicoke councillor indicated that he would campaign on behalf of Doug Ford in 2018.

On Friday night, Crisanti introduced Ford at his annual community barbecue, where he ended a year of speculation and announced his campaign for mayor. Crisanti then went one step further on Tuesday, telling the Etobicoke Guardian that “come election time, I’ll continue to do what I’ve done in the past and support Doug Ford.”

Within hours of that story being published online, though, Tory released a statement announcing that he would remove Crisanti as deputy mayor, appointing Ward 3 Coun. Stephen Holyday in his place.

“I thank Coun. Crisanti for his time in this position. But based on his words and actions over the past few days, he has clearly stated he does not support my administration and intends to campaign for another candidate who has an approach that I believe will take the city backwards,” Tory said.

In his statement Tory said that while he doesn’t expect to agree with his deputy mayors “on every issue or every stance,” he does expect them to be committed to his “overall vision of building a stronger, fairer Toronto.”

Ford, meanwhile, accused Tory of using Crisanti for political reasons in a subsequent interview with CP24.

“In my opinion he was using Vince Crisanti the whole time,” he said. “I asked Vince ‘How many times did you even meet with John?’ He said, “’In two-and-a-half years he asked me once to pop by and go out with some other councilors.’ He couldn’t even get a meeting with the mayor.”

Ford said that it is “really unfortunate that Tory is taking this route,” especially given that Crisanti was more than willing to continue serving his administration until election day.

He said that Tory should “be prepared” to see other councillors jump ship in the coming weeks and months.

“I’ve talked to numerous councillors who are not happy with the way the city is being run,” he said.

“You can’t expect someone to stand by you when they don’t believe in you anymore.”