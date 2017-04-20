Torontonians are obsessed with the newborn lambs at Riverdale Farm
"Say hello to one of the new faces at #RiverdaleFarm," the city's Parks, Forestry and Recreation department said in a Twitter post on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 3:01PM EDT
For Toronto animal lovers, good things come in threes.
First, the three capybara pups, the newest additions to the High Park Zoo. And now, the spotlight has shifted to the Riverdale Farm after announcing the birth of three lambs.
The babies have reached celebrity status in the city, with a video of them posted to Facebook reaching more than 9,000 views since Tuesday.
The 55-second video was uploaded on Tuesday and shows the babies frolicking around a group of sheep in a stall filled with hay.
On Wednesday, the city’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation department posted about the lambs on Twitter.
“Say hello to one of the new faces at Riverdale Farm,” the tweet said.
“The farm has welcomed 3 new little lambs.”
The Riverdale Farm, located at Parliament and Winchester streets, is also home to pigs and roosters.
Say hello to one of the new faces at #RiverdaleFarm. The farm has welcomed 3 new little lambs. https://t.co/B2ArVvITQy #TOparks #TOfarm pic.twitter.com/tLXufuei5G— City of Toronto PF&R (@TorontoPFR) April 19, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Here's how Ontario's new foreign homebuyer tax would work
- Rumoured threat at Brampton school prompts police probe
- WestJet Airlines plans to launch new cheap airline later this year
- Torontonians are obsessed with the newborn lambs at Riverdale Farm
- Ontario to tax foreign buyers, expand rent control to cool GTA housing market