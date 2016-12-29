Featured
Toronto cop charged after cocaine allegedly found in wallet by fellow officer
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 1:42PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 2:24PM EST
TORONTO -- A veteran police detective with Toronto's Guns and Gangs Task Force has been charged after cocaine was allegedly found in his wallet by another officer.
Toronto police say the detective was at a courthouse in the city's east-end on Sept. 19 as a witness to a matter related to his duties.
They say the detective left behind his wallet, which was found by another officer who went through it searching for identification.
Police allege the other officer discovered a small amount of cocaine inside the wallet, which they say wasn't related to the detective's work.
Det.-Const. Kirk Blake, 46, was charged Thursday with possession of a narcotic.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.
