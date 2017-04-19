

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police say three people who were shot in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood Wednesday morning are expected to survive.

The shooting unfolded near Blossomfield Drive and Flemington Road shortly after 2 a.m.

One of the victims, who police say was grazed by a bullet, was located by police at the scene.

Meanwhile, the remaining two victims fled the area in a car which subsequently crashed at Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road a short time later.

One of the victims inside the crashed car sustained multiple gunshot wounds to both legs while the other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were able to confirm the shooting took place near Blossomfield Drive after finding shell casings nearby.

Details on potential suspects have not yet been released.