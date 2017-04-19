Police say three people who were shot in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood Wednesday morning are expected to survive.

The shooting unfolded near Blossomfield Drive and Flemington Road shortly after 2 a.m.

One of the victims, who police say was grazed by a bullet, was located by police at the scene.

Meanwhile, the remaining two victims fled the area in a car which subsequently crashed at Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road a short time later.

One of the victims inside the crashed car sustained multiple gunshot wounds to both legs while the other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were able to confirm the shooting took place near Blossomfield Drive after finding shell casings nearby.

Details on potential suspects have not yet been released.