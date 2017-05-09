

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Students at the Toronto District School Board will no longer be able to access Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix while using Wi-Fi.

The school board announced on Tuesday that they blocked all access to the three platforms on their Wi-Fi service after realizing that the volume of traffic to these popular sites was slowing down their network significantly.

On their website, the TDSB said that the traffic from those three sites alone accounted for 20 per cent of its total network activity. This traction has slowed down Internet connection at schools to the point that teachers are having difficulties completing “operational tasks, such as attendance, registration and report cards.”

According to the TDSB, the sites will be blocked until June 30, the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

“We are working on a more permanent solution that will include providing all TDSB schools with newer and faster network access,” the TDSB said. “Work will start soon and continue throughout the summer. We expect an improvement for September and that regular Wi-Fi access will resume.”

The TDSB then took to Twitter to apologize.

Sorry TDSB fam, you can't use Snapchat, Instagram or Netflix on wifi until June 30, our network just can't handle it:https://t.co/Xwe1O5RsWY pic.twitter.com/0md8TPiHFH — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) May 9, 2017

One student then responded to the TDSB’s tweet asking how many retweets he would have to get them to unblock the sites. The TDSB responded saying “Unfortunately, we are not Wendy’s.”

Wendy’s has been a hot topic online after a teenager sent out a plea for a year’s worth of free chicken nuggets. His tweet was retweeted more than three million times, setting a new record and beating Ellen DeGeneres for the most retweets ever.

The fast-food chain weighed in on the TDSB matter saying “That’s the new catchphrase of our competitors.”