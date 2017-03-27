

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Police have someone in custody after a teenage girl reported being sexually assaulted and held at gunpoint inside a west-end apartment last week.

A suspect in the case turned himself into authorities, police said.

The alleged assault took place on March 23 when a 17-year-old girl was inside an apartment unit in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

After the sexual assault took place, a firearm was held to the girl’s head telling her she was not allowed to leave the unit.

Eventually she was able to escape the premises and contact police.

After police were contacted, officers executed a search warrant at the address and allegedly located a replica firearm. However, they were unable to locate a suspect at the time.

Police later identified the suspect as 18-year-old Toronto resident Anthony Pulido.

In a news release issued on Saturday, investigators said they were concerned Pulido may attempt to flee Canada in an attempt to avoid arrest.

However, on Monday investigators said Pulido turned himself into Toronto police over the weekend.

Pulido is facing eight charges in the alleged incident including pointing a firearm, sexual assault, theft under $5,000, using an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence, and forcible confinement.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.