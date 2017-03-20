

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The prime suspect in a fatal shooting at a Burlington chiropractic clinic has died in hospital.

Police say David Williamson, 44, was rushed to hospital Thursday afternoon after gunfire erupted inside the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic, located in a plaza on Plains Road East.

Fifty-year-old Dr. Ferdinand "Fred" Mejilla was also rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds but died of his injuries a short time later.

Mejilla, who owned and operated the clinic, was a father of five children between the ages of 11 and 19.

Williamson sustained critical injuries after he reportedly turned the gun on himself. Police confirmed Monday that he has since died in hospital.

According to investigators, Williamson was a one-time patient of Dr. Mejilla.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Friday, Lisa Jane Emery, a frequent client at the clinic, said the suspect in the case is married to the receptionist.

Emery described Mejilla as a “generous man” who would often offer patients with financial issues discounts on his services.

“(His children) are surrounded by loved ones – they are very upset,” she said Friday. “I don’t think it has really set in just yet for us – it’s a little surreal.”

Police have not said what led to the shooting.