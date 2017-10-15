

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 28-year-old suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a New Brunswick woman made a brief court appearance on Sunday morning.

Erin Wright, 28, appeared in court at Old City Hall at around 10:30 a.m. but her case was set aside until Monday at the request of her lawyer.

Wright will remain in custody in the interim. Her next appearance will be at the Finch Avenue courthouse tomorrow.

Today’s appearance was the first one by Wright since being arrested on Saturday in connection with the Oct. 4 hit-and-run.

Debbie Graves, 63, was walking on the north side of York Mills Road, west of Don Mills Road, at around 11 p.m. when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area following the incident but on Saturday morning police arrested Wright in connection with the incident.

The arrest came four days after police seized the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run from an East York auto repair shop and announced that the its owner was not cooperating with their investigation.

Wright is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, obstruction of police and impaired driving causing death.