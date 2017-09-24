

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged attack in Brampton on Saturday left another man in hospital.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened shortly after noon in the area of McHardy Court and McMurchy Avenue South.

Police said the victim – a 44-year-old Brampton man – was attacked after he was asked to meet the suspect in the area.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police told CP24.com that he remains in hospital, but has since been stabilized.

In a news release Sunday, police said a suspect was located and arrested a short time after the alleged attack.

Brampton man Dyon Courtney Smart, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000.

He is being held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2233.