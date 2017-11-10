

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are trying to find two students they believe ‘went into hiding’ after being conned into a scam targeting their parents back in China.

Twenty-year-old Juanwen Zhang and 16-year-old Ke “Jaden” Xu were both reported as being missing earlier this week.

Investigators believe the students were contacted by suspects who threatened to hurt their family in China if they didn’t “go into hiding” and stay off from their phones and social media.

The suspects then contacted the victim’s families, who were told that the students had been kidnapped and would only be released if they paid a ransom.

As of Friday, police said both students are still missing.

Zhang was last seen in the Yonge and Grenville streets area on Nov. 8 at around 1:45 p.m. She is described as standing five-feet-four and weighing 110 pounds. Zhang was wearing a grey jacket, grey U of T sweatpants and a green knapsack when she disappeared.

Xu was last seen in the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area on Nov. 9 at around 10:30 a.m. He is described as standing six-foot-one with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes. Police believe Xu was wearing a red winter coat, grey pants and a black backpack at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.