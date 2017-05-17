

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police shut down a section of Bay Street in Yorkville this morning after glass fell from the Four Seasons Residences' late Tuesday night.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto said at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a north facing window at the top of the west tower broke and glass fell on the streets below at the intersection of Bay and Scollard streets.

The area was secured by police and no injuries were reported.

The hotel said glass specialists arrived at the building early Wednesday morning to clear out debris and a professional cleaning crew is also on scene.

Hotel guests and residents are only permitted to use entrances on Yorkville Avenue. Roads reopened to traffic at around 9 a.m.

"We take this incident very seriously and are working diligently to take all necessary precautions to resolve this matter as quickly as possible in cooperation with the local authorities," the hotel's statement continued.

"As always, the safety and security of our guests and neighbours remains of utmost importance to us."

This is not the first time glass has fallen from the Yorkville hotel.

In September 2015, two people were injured after a window shattered on the penthouse level of the Four Seasons.

Falling glass from the hotel also shut down the area in February 2016 and again in June 2016. No injuries were reported in those incidents.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated event Wednesday, Mayor John Tory told said the city is looking into what more can be done to prevent similar incidents.

"I think we have to do more because this is now, I think, the fourth time that glass has fallen off this particular building. So I think that there is a need for our building officials on the scene to think about this in the hours ahead, once they have a look at this situation, and decide what more we can do to make absolutely certain that this building, which has been the scene of repeated problems of this kind, doesn’t have this happen again." he said.

"Other buildings across the city have taken very definitive and sometimes very expensive and extensive action, and it may well be that something more is needed here and we’ll find that out in the days ahead."