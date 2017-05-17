Stretch of Bay Street reopens in Yorkville after glass fell from Four Seasons
Police closed a portion of Bay Street on Wednesday after glass fell from a nearby hotel. (Peter Leclair/CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 5:17AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 9:53AM EDT
Police shut down a section of Bay Street in Yorkville this morning after glass fell from the Four Seasons Residences' late Tuesday night.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto said at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a north facing window at the top of the west tower broke and glass fell on the streets below at the intersection of Bay and Scollard streets.
The area was secured by police and no injuries were reported.
The hotel said glass specialists arrived at the building early Wednesday morning to clear out debris and a professional cleaning crew is also on scene.
Hotel guests and residents are only permitted to use entrances on Yorkville Avenue. Roads reopened to traffic at around 9 a.m.
"We take this incident very seriously and are working diligently to take all necessary precautions to resolve this matter as quickly as possible in cooperation with the local authorities," the hotel's statement continued.
"As always, the safety and security of our guests and neighbours remains of utmost importance to us."
This is not the first time glass has fallen from the Yorkville hotel.
In September 2015, two people were injured after a window shattered on the penthouse level of the Four Seasons.
Falling glass from the hotel also shut down the area in February 2016 and again in June 2016. No injuries were reported in those incidents.
Speaking to reporters at an unrelated event Wednesday, Mayor John Tory told said the city is looking into what more can be done to prevent similar incidents.
"I think we have to do more because this is now, I think, the fourth time that glass has fallen off this particular building. So I think that there is a need for our building officials on the scene to think about this in the hours ahead, once they have a look at this situation, and decide what more we can do to make absolutely certain that this building, which has been the scene of repeated problems of this kind, doesn’t have this happen again." he said.
"Other buildings across the city have taken very definitive and sometimes very expensive and extensive action, and it may well be that something more is needed here and we’ll find that out in the days ahead."
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Stretch of Bay Street reopens in Yorkville after glass fell from Four Seasons
- Police to announce reward in fatal 2016 shooting of pregnant Malton woman
- 'Very good' fire safety plan helped 4 people escape house fire in Ledbury Park
- 10-year-old girl struck and killed near Waterdown home
- 2 journalists arrested by Hamilton police while reporting news