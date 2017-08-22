Stabbing in North York leaves 1 male dead: police
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 6:59AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 22, 2017 7:00AM EDT
One male is dead following a stabbing in North York early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirm.
The stabbing occurred in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, near Sheppard Avenue West, at around 6 a.m.
Police say the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and one person has been taken into custody.
The age of the victim has not yet been released.