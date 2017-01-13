

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Six additional charges have been laid against a former Woodstock nurse already accused of murdering eight seniors at long-term care facilities in Ontario.

Elizabeth Tracy Mae Wettlaufer was charged in September with eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of seven seniors at the Caressant Care facility in Woodstock and one at Meadow Park long-term care home in London, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police announced Friday that 49-year-old Wettlaufer is now facing six additional charges – four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The new charges stem from allegations about four patients in her care at Caressant Care in Woodstock, one at Telfer Place in Brant County and one at a private residence in Oxford County.

The new alleged offences occurred between June 2007 and August 2016.

The initial eight deaths are said to have occurred between 2007 and 2014.

All patients ranged in age from 57 to 96.

Police identified the new victims at Caressant Care as Clotilde Adriano, 87, Albina Demedeiros, 90, Wayne Hedges, 57, and Michael Priddle, 63.

The victim at Telfer Place has been identified as 77-year-old Sandra Towler, and the victim from a private residence in Oxford County as 68-year-old Beverly Bertram.

Investigators said Friday that four of the six victims – Adriano, Demedeiros, Hedges and Priddle – have died since the probe began, though they have yet to determine whether their cause of death is linked to Wettlaufer.

Yesterday, OPP confirmed to CTV News that investigators in the case have not ruled out the possibility of exhuming bodies as part of the investigation.

Police previously said that the eight initial victims likely died after they were administered a drug, though they have not elaborated on the specifics.

Police also haven’t commented on a motive.

The son of Arpad Horvath, one of the alleged victims in the case, told CP24 at the courthouse Friday morning that his family has been struggling since their loved one was named as a victim in the case.

“It's pretty hard when you lose your best friend and your hero, but I’ve done the best I can to hold it together. I’m going to keep holding it together until this is resolved, which it probably won’t be for a long time,” Arpad Horvath Jr. said.

“We have to stay strong and have faith.”

Wettlaufer briefly appeared in a Woodstock court in person Friday to face the new allegations. She was remanded in custody until a later court date.