Featured
Shots fired at vehicle in Humber Summit
Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a banquet hall in Humber Summit.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 6:55AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 26, 2017 10:21AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by multiple bullets in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.
It happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of Weston Road and Toryork Drive, near Finch Avenue.
Police say suspects shot at a vehicle in the area but no injuries were reported.
Investigators are trying to determine if a crash in 13 Division this morning is connected to the incident.
At around 5:50 a.m., police were called to a crash involving a vehicle and three parked cars near Dufferin Street and Davenport Road.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for suspected impaired driving and possession of a firearm.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two cases of police misconduct arising out of Toronto's G20 summit set for review
- Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Weston rushed to trauma centre
- Man, 22, dead after single-vehicle crash in Burlington
- Suspect sought after teen girl held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted
- Sabres top Leafs 5-2, delaying team's bid for playoff spot