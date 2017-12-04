

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The discovery of a man’s body in a parked vehicle in Oakville has been ruled a homicide.

Halton Regional Police responded to the North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Street area at around 7 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports about gunfire.

A man was found deceased in a parked vehicle upon their arrival.

On Monday, police confirmed that the victim sustained a gunshot wound and that homicide detectives would now be looking into the case.

Police have not made an arrest nor have released information about possible suspects but are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance.

A woman who lives across the street from where the victim was located told CTV News Toronto that she was only alerted to the situation when she noticed police lights flashing outside.

“I was in my room and I looked outside the window and I saw police cars and an ambulance on the street,” the woman, who identified herself as Natasha, said. “Then I saw someone being taken in on a stretcher. I wasn’t sure who it was.”

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.