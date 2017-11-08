

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A security guard is in life-threatening condition after he was assaulted in St. James town Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a call at 2:56 p.m. about a violent altercation in a residential building near Ontario Street and Wellesley Street East.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the victim, who is the security guard for 260 Wellesley St., was not conscious when found by police at the scene.

The security guard, who was without vital signs at one point, was resuscitated and was then transported to hospital, Toronto Paramedics Services said.

Douglas-Cook added that there’s no indication that a weapon was used in this assault.

Police said a suspect, who they believe is a resident of the building, was located and placed into custody a short time after the assault took place.