Drivers may have a tough time getting around the city this weekend as a pair of street festivals result in a number of road closures.

Here is a list of what you need to keep in mind while getting around:

Taste of the Danforth

The 24th annual event is expected to be attended by 1.65 million visitors over the next three days.

Though the event doesn’t get underway until Friday night, numerous road closures will go into effect on Friday morning.

Danforth Avenue will be closed from Broadview Avenue to Jones Avenue from Friday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Pape Avenue will be closed from Lipton Avenue to Hazelwood Avenue from Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday, at 3 a.m.

Logan Avenue will be closed from Garnock Avenue to the north side of the laneway north of Danforth Avenue from Thursday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 3 a.m.

Feast of St. Lawrence

Though the Taste of the Danforth is by far the biggest festival taking place this weekend, it isn’t the only one.

More than 150 vendors will be participating in the Feast of St. Lawrence, which also runs from Friday night to Sunday night.

The following road closures will be in effect:

Front Street East will be closed from Scott Street to Church Street from Friday at 9 a.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m.

Market Street will be closed from Front Street to Wilton Street from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday

TTC Buses on the 121 Fort York-Esplanade route will be on diversion as a result of the road closures for the Feast of St. Lawrence. On Friday, eastbound buses will divert via Yonge, King and Church Streets while westbound buses will operate along their usual route. On Saturday, eastbound buses will divert via Front and Lower Jarvis Streets while westbound buses will divert via Lower Jarvis, Front and Wellington Streets.

Subway closure also in effect

In addition to a number of road closures, there will also be a subway closure this weekend.

The TTC says that there will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St George stations on Saturday and Sunday due to ongoing signal work.

Shuttle buses will only be running between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations due to numerous construction projects along the line.