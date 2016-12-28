Featured
Renata Ford in custody for suspected impaired driving
Mayor Rob Ford's wife Renata arrives at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 10:13PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:00PM EST
The widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford is currently in police custody for suspected impaired driving, a representative with the city’s police force has confirmed.
Renata Ford is currently at 23 Division, Const. Victor Kwong confirmed to CP24 shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
She was arrested while driving on The Kingsway at around 6 p.m. She was alone in the vehicle at the time.
According to Kwong, Ford has “alcohol in her blood,” and will likely not be released until Thursday morning.
Ford is facing a charge of driving while impaired and over 80 mg blood alcohol.
