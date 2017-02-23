

Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Mika Zibanejad scored the shootout winner as the New York Rangers continued a scorching February with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves and J.T. Miller scored the game-tying goal in the third period for the Rangers, who improved to 8-1-1 this month.

New York (39-19-2) moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division, now with 80 points.

Connor Brown scored the lone goal for Toronto (28-20-12), which fell to 1-7 in shootouts this season. Frederik Andersen had a stellar performance in defeat with 37 stops.

The Leafs hold the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division (68 points), two points back of Ottawa (70) and four back of Montreal.

Struggling in the new year and coming off an especially rough start (and win) against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Andersen was locked in early.