

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Some parts of the GTA could see rainfall amounts between 50 and 60 millimetres as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms move across the region, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Richmond Hill and Vaughan due to the wet weather.

The warning says that the rain will continue through the noon hour before “rapidly” improving this afternoon.

There have already been some reports of localized flooding due to the rain, including on an underpass on Wilson Avenue east of Keele Street and along a stretch of Highway 400 near Sheppard Avenue.