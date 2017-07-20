Rainfall warning issued for parts of GTA
Rain falls at Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 12:04PM EDT
Some parts of the GTA could see rainfall amounts between 50 and 60 millimetres as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms move across the region, Environment Canada says.
The weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Richmond Hill and Vaughan due to the wet weather.
The warning says that the rain will continue through the noon hour before “rapidly” improving this afternoon.
There have already been some reports of localized flooding due to the rain, including on an underpass on Wilson Avenue east of Keele Street and along a stretch of Highway 400 near Sheppard Avenue.
