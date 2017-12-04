

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say the service’s professional standards unit is now looking into the handling of the Tess Richey murder case.

Without elaborating, Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash told CP24 that there are “questions” surrounding how the investigation was “initially carried out.”

“We will have to see where that goes but we do have some questions about how the initial aspect of the investigation was handled,” Pugash said.

Richey, 22, was last seen in the area of Church and Wellesley streets at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25 and was reported missing that same day.

Her body was located on Nov. 29 outside a construction site near Church and Dundonald streets.

On Friday, police said an autopsy was conducted on Richey and the cause of death was determined to be neck compression. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Sunday night, police appealed for information about an unknown male who was reportedly with Richey in the early morning hours of Nov. 25.

He has been described as a white male with a slim build. He is believed to be between five-foot-seven and six feet tall and had short, light-coloured hair.

Pugash said anyone with information on the case is urged to come forward.

“We are working very hard on this investigation,” he said.